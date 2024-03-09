StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 501.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

