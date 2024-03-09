StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Novan Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22,412.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Novan
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.