StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of TTNP opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

