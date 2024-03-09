StockNews.com Downgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCBK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.52.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

