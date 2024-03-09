StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TAST. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $516.12 million, a PE ratio of 157.83 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

