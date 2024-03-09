StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.44.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.