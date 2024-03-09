StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.44.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

