StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.21.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
