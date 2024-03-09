StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company's stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

