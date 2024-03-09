StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at FreightCar America
In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FreightCar America
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.