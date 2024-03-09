StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at FreightCar America

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

About FreightCar America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

