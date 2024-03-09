StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOC. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.
