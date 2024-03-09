StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.78.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- Trading Halts Explained
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.