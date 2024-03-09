StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

