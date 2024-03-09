StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%.
Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.