StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

