StockNews.com Lowers Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Hold

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 459,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 155,186 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 507,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Stories

