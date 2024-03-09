StockNews.com Lowers Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Hold

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of HOFT stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hooker Furnishings
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.