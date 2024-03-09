StockNews.com Upgrades Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $201.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,438.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,875 shares of company stock worth $73,368. 19.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

