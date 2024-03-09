StockNews.com Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Workday from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $264.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $899,771.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,449 shares in the company, valued at $32,026,184.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,488 shares of company stock worth $106,963,791 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

