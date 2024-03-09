Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 782.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 328,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BBUS stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

