Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS JCPB opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

