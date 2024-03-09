Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $604.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $624.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $546.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.51.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock valued at $165,790,793. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

