Stratis Market Cap Reaches $255.94 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $255.94 million and approximately $57.87 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,038,106 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

