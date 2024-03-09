Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Down to $39.94

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.94, but opened at $38.45. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 326,365 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after buying an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,185,000 after buying an additional 352,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

