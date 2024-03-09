Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.42

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 8569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

