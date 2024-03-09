Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by American Trust

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Summit Materials stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

