SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

STKL opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 37,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

