Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $145,803.60 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $145,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $67,072.08.

On Monday, January 8th, Danny Abajian sold 540 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $8,753.40.

On Monday, December 18th, Danny Abajian sold 408 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $7,446.00.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.9 %

RUN stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $15,935,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sunrun by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 213,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.