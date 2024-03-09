Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $15,380.28 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,269 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $15,380.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,402,646 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60.

On Monday, December 18th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $74,250.79.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

