Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGRY. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

SGRY opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 2.72. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after buying an additional 295,476 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 265,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,289,000 after acquiring an additional 698,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

