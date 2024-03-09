S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Down 5.5 %

S&W Seed stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,250,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 179,999 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

