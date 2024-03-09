S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Down 5.5 %
S&W Seed stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
