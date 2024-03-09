Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.51

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.67 ($0.03), with a volume of 528500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).
Symphony Environmental Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.92. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.87.
About Symphony Environmental Technologies
Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.
