Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $174.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $239,625,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.