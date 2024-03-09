Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGT. HSBC raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Shares of TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.58. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Target by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

