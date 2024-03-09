Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

TGT stock opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

