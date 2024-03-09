Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Shares of Target stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

