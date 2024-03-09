TD Cowen Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $505.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $449.58.

NYSE LII opened at $470.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.72 and its 200-day moving average is $410.99. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $485.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

