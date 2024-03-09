TD Cowen Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $65.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.90.

TWLO stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

