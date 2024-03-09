Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Trading Down 4.9%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.50. 488,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 710,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tempest Therapeutics
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.