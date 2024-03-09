Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

TEI opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

