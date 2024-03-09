Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,703 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TME. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TME opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.