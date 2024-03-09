Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,150 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 339,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,848 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,732. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.