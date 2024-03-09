Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Kieran Hegarty Sells 18,000 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

