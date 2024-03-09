TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

