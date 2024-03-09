The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $361.87.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $341.79 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $347.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.71 and a 200-day moving average of $300.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after buying an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.