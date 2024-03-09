The First of Long Island Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. First of Long Island had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First of Long Island by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

