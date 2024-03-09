The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $179,739,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $110,818,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $82,558,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $80,043,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

