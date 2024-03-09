The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $614.41 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,795,107,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,417,867,706 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

