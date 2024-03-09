The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Jessica Warren Sells 23,324 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $75,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,905,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jessica Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Honest alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46.

Honest Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honest

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 159.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC grew its position in shares of Honest by 0.5% in the second quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 10,474,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at $110,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Honest by 34.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 711,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honest by 909.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 252,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 227,295 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.