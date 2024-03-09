The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $45,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,171,000 after acquiring an additional 101,507 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $214.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.