The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,084,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $57,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 366,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.6% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.0% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,671,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,878,000 after buying an additional 504,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

