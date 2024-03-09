The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $59.50 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 266,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.37% of Regions Financial worth $59,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

RF stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Get Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.