The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $64.01 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $64,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 23,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,327,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,485,000 after buying an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 360,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,227,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

