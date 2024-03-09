The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. 3,037,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,729. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.