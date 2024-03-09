The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SWZ opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 84.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the third quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

